Joe Wilson to Newsmax: GOP Warned Ivy League Schools

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that a group of House Republicans sent a letter to Ivy League schools warning them against the support of antisemitism on their campuses.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Wilson said Republicans aren't waiting on legislation to address antisemitism on college grounds.

"A number of us have sent a letter to the Ivy League colleges, warning them [against] the support of people who seek the destruction of America, the destruction killing of all Jews," Wilson told Van Susteren.

"OK, let's get real. Hamas code, Article 7 of their covenant of 1988 provides that the Jews that would be chased behind trees and rocks, and the last Jew behind a rock will be identified and killed. That's their plan. Death to Israel, death to America," he said.

