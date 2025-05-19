Rhode Island GOP Chair to Newsmax: Republican Wave Coming to State

In a recent Newsmax interview, Joe Powers, the chair of the Rhode Island Republican Party, said that he expects a red wave in his state.

Powers was interveiwed after the Palestinian flag was recently flown at Providence City Hall.

Powers said on Monday that there are still a lot of questions over how that was allowed to occur.

"I don't think anyone has a full answer of how and why this got put up," Powers said on "National Report." "There was two council members that suggested it and they just moved forward with it."

He noted flying the flag was a violation of Rhode Island law which says no foreign flag can fly over a city, county, town, or state building unless it's for a dignitary that's arriving.

"These progressives feel like they can pretty much do whatever they want," Powers said. "It's kind of like that petulant child that sits up on the corner while you're trying to eat dinner with adults, and they just won't stop nitpicking, and they're just going to keep doing what they want to do."

Powers said he believes all of this will lead to Democrats' stranglehold on Rhode Island coming to an end.

"It's been 80 years, and that's the avenue that we need to take," Powers said. "And we're going to be pushing harder against this to get back to that civility.

"Start pointing out to Rhode Islanders that you're Democratic Party in the state of Rhode Island doesn't belong to JFK anymore. JFK himself would be sitting right here next to me having this conversation with you. Elections have consequences and come up into 2026.

"I feel the wave coming in our direction, where it's just going to make sense to be a Republican in the state of Rhode Island."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com