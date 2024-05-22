Joe Piscopo to Newsmax: Need 'Rogue Figure' Trump to Transform D.C.

Joe Piscopo, host of "The Joe Piscopo Morning Show," told Newsmax on Wednesday that with the state of the world today, the United States needs a "rogue figure" like former President Donald Trump to "go in and turn Washington inside out and backwards."

"Look at the way it was under President Trump and look where we are now," Piscopo said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline." "We're at the precipice of a nuclear war, for crying out loud!"

"I honestly think — I say this with the greatest respect — if you support Joe Biden, I don't hate you," he said. "I don't hate Hillary [Clinton]. I have no hate in my heart, but we're at the precipice of a black swan event."

"I go like this," Piscopo added, starting to make the sign of the cross. "I say, 'God forbid that happens,' but this administration has lost complete control. Look where we are from Afghanistan to Ukraine to Israel.

"There was a Holocaust in Israel in 2023. How did that happen? It takes somebody who is a rogue figure, who will go in and turn Washington inside out and backwards."

Piscopo, who recently sat in on Trump's New York business records trial in a show of support, said he has known Trump for more than 40 years.

"When I saw what was going on with this trial, I said in true Jersey fashion, 'I've got to support my longtime friend Donald Trump,'" he said.

When asked if he has lost friends over his support for the former president, Piscopo said at his age, he isn't bothered by it.

"Yeah, no, I don't care. ... I'm older and when you get older, you just really don't care. You’ve got to do the right thing," Piscopo said, "and in the name of my mother and father, my grandparents who came from another country, they learned the language. They learned the laws of the United States of America.

"My father always told me — he fought in the Second World War — 'This is the greatest country on planet earth. You have to cherish that.' It's slipping away."

Piscopo said he tells his friends who aren't Trump supporters that he's open to hearing their suggestions about who could do a better job for the country as president.

"'I'm telling you, if there's somebody better than Donald Trump,' I say to those friends who think I'm nuts, 'I'm listening, tell me,'" Piscopo said. "I don't know that there is any."

