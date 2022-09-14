Joe Pinion to Newsmax: 'Schumer's Reign Can Come to an End'

Taking on the Senate majority leader tends to take a lot of money and near-perfect strategy, but New York GOP Senate candidate Joe Pinion told Newsmax he has the issues and the heart of New Yorkers on his side amid rising inflation and crime.

Pinion's Senate campaign ad calls for voters to help "stop the rot" of Democrat-run states and to end the career of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"You have to do two things very well: You have to point to the issues that we talked about in that video, the crime that is terrorizing our communities and the inflation that is making it harder for the people who bought a house to maintain their household," Pinion, a former Newsmax host himself, told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co."

"And the reality is, yes, this is all been done by these geriatric, Jurassic creatures down in D.C., the career politicians like Chuck Schumer, who have been down there doing nothing and saying nothing while our lives get more difficult."

Pinion vows to attack Schumer's campaign as a Republican in a deep blue state, and who needs to more concerned about the poor than the politics of winning.

"Chuck Schumer's reign can come to an end, and all the people who rubber stamped the pain and despair for everyday Americans, they'll be going to the ash heap of history and politics right along with them," Pinion, who is no longer affiliated with Newsmax, told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Schumer, one of the most powerful Democrats in America as leader, has the big-dollar funding behind him, but Pinion vows to beat the long-standing senator at the grassroots.

"I think there are many ways that you can run a campaign," Pinion said. "One way is to have an endless bank account; the other way is to make smart strategic decisions over the course of 9, 10 and 11 months. That's what we've done in this campaign.

"That you go out there and build our coalition of the willing, to go out there and have an uncommon coalition that is not based on left or right, but simply right versus wrong.

"Chuck Schumer has been to wrong for too long. We believe that message is resonating, and now as we come down the home stretch, we have, in many ways, consolidated our resources to make sure that we can take that message to as many people as humanly possible, knowing that that message is going to be amplified."

