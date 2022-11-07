Joe Pinion to Newsmax: This Is Year Schumer Will Finally Be Defeated

Republican Senate candidate Joe Pinion vowed Monday the midterms tomorrow will finally break one-party rule in New York, telling Newsmax that longtime Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will be defeated.

Pinion, whose staff is about 10 times smaller than that of Schumer, told "National Report" he was inspired to take on the herculean task of challenging him in such a deep blue state because Schumer "is driving America into a ditch" and most New Yorkers, even some who have consistently voted Democrat, "are ready to turn the page and choose a new generation of leadership."

He added that Schumer "has been responsible for much of the pain and misery that we have experienced in New York State" during his decades in the Senate, including the recent sharp increase in homicide, crime, and poverty.

Schumer has never won an election with less than 66% of the vote and is now "gasping for air" trying to get over 50%, according to Pinion, a former Newsmax host.

An illustration of this is the fact President Joe Biden came to hold a rally for Schumer in Yonkers, a city that Pinion stressed no sitting president has bothered to visit before.

Democrats are doing the "poverty pimping tour," Pinion concluded. "They show up where they think that people will just automatically vote for them blind to the reality that they have taken our pain and suffering for granted for the better part of 20 and 30 and 40 years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!