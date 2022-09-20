Pinion, Amesty to Newsmax: Dems Are Hypocrites on Immigration

Two Republicans hoping to be part of a "Red Wave" in November tell Newsmax that Democrats are being hypocrites when it comes to immigration.

Joe Pinion, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in New York said Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is engaging in "duck-and-cover politics" for criticizing Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas for busing and flying illegal immigrants out of their states and into self-declared "sanctuary cities."

"Anyone who states that this administration does not have a hand on this crisis, they must have been sleeping under a rock," Adams said of the Biden White House during a recent speech.

Pinion pointed to flights of migrants being sent by the government, typically in the middle of the night into the White Plains, New York, and Abilene, Texas, airports, among others.

"And so all of a sudden, Democrats have figured out that the border issues on the southern border are an Everytown, USA, problem," he said. "And so this is the hypocrisy of the left where they are more concerned about 50 illegal immigrants showing up in their vacation paradise than they are with the tens of thousands of children who have been trafficked for sex on our southern border."

Carolina Amesty, the GOP nominee for Florida House District 45, told Salcedo that as the daughter of Venezuelan immigrants who came into the country legally, "I understand the importance of national security."

The current border crisis should be getting national attention, she said.

"It's not the fact that they're being dropped off right now in Martha's Vineyard," she said. "Every state right now is a border state. They must close the border."

Democrats like Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom Pinion is seeking to unseat, have more interest in gathering power for themselves than helping the "common man," Pinion said.

"You need look no further than the southern border for the pain and suffering that they have inflicted the average American with every single day," he said. "More 'got-aways' per month than the population of some major cities."

