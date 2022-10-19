Colo. Senate Candidate O'Dea to Newsmax: We Need Policies Supporting Workers

Construction company CEO and Republican candidate in Colorado's upcoming Senate race, Joe O'Dea, told Newsmax that policies are needed to support American workers and that abortion for him is a side issue.

Speaking with "Spicer & Co." on Wednesday, O'Dea said, "I'm going after government spending. I can't tolerate any more red tape. I don't need any more help from the government. We need to reduce the size of the government. I got one issue that I differ a little bit on, and that's a social issue that I'm not really concerned with," O'Dea added, alluding to abortion.

"We're moving our country forward. We need to move our country forward with policies that are going to support working Americans, and that's what I'm chasing down, and the base is with me."

When pressed on the issue of abortion, O'Dea explained that while he supports it, he doesn't support late-term abortion.

The Republican Senate candidate, who believes in codifying abortion at the federal level, adds that if left up to the state of Colorado, a woman can get an abortion "up to and including the moment of birth: that's reckless in my opinion. I'd like to see that shored up. We shouldn't have late-term abortion on demand. I disagree with that."

"We need something that balances the issue of abortion in the United States, and that's what I've talked about."