Sen. Manchin to Newsmax: D-Day Shows Importance of Vigilance

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., speaking from the 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, lauded President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for their speeches and the lack of politics involved, telling Newsmax's John Huddy that it's important to be "ever vigilant."

"They were both on point," said Manchin, who recently announced he is switching political parties to be an independent rather than a Democrat. "It was all about what we do for our country and how we basically have served, and the sacrifices that have been made."

Biden spoke out against the U.S. being isolated, and Manchin said he agrees.

"The whole world depends on us," he said. "You don't become the superpower of the world being isolated, so I don't want to look at the politics of it. That's why I'm an independent because I get so tired. The politics has been weaponized not just in America, but around the world. You got to pick a side, and the other side is supposed to be the enemy? That's not who we are."

Democrats and Republicans should come together and solve the nation's problems, Manchin added.

"I'm just trying to dedicate the rest of my life to bringing this country together so that we can continue being the superpower of the world," he said.

Manchin said he has no plans to run for political office, president or otherwise, when his current term as senator is over, but maintained that he's been an independent all of his life.

"When I say that I've always voted independently, I've never been driven by a party," Manchin said. "I don't look at politics through partisan lenses. I just don't, never have, but I wanted to make sure that I ended my career exactly how I've always felt in my heart, and how I voted, and my commitment to the people I represent, to my state of West Virginia and my country."

He also decried the division between people who support Biden and those who support former President Donald Trump.

"I've served with both of them," Manchin said. "They both have good qualities, and they are both things that I agree and disagree with. But can't we at least sit down and talk as adults and try to come to an understanding of each other? I'm so sick of the name-calling and pointing fingers and basically denigrating each other."

Meanwhile, Manchin said he found that the most touching part of the ceremony was when Macron gave his country's highest honor, the Napoleon Bonapart Award, and how he embraced each of the U.S. veterans.

Manchin also noted that he walked through the Normandy countryside and was amazed to realize that he was walking on the same roads where the troops had been 80 years ago, and thinking about how they were ambushed.

"All the people died on those roads, the sound of artillery, oh, my God, just echoing machine gun fire," he said. "The most important thing is we never forget this. This could have gone a completely different way 80 years ago."

Manchin also noted that the remaining veterans of the invasion had to have lied as teenagers to enter the war, "but not one has ever complained, ever blamed anybody else."

"It was the last great war that we had that truly meant something," he said. "It liberated them from the tyranny that was going on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com