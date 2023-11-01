Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: US Should Strike Iran

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman told Newsmax that the United States should strike Iran for its funding and facilitation of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Appearing Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Democrat-turned-independent said that the U.S. should demonstrate its support for its Israeli and Arab allies by striking the regime's critical infrastructure.

"Hamas would not be what it is if it were not trained by Iran. The same is true of Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and the extremist militias in Iraq and Syria that are now working to kill American soldiers who are stationed there," Lieberman said.

"If you want to really protect American personnel and military personnel in the Middle East and you want to support our allies in Israel and the Arab world, the way to do it is go for the head of the snake," he continued. "And the head of this snake is definitely Iran."

Unlike Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who proposed hitting Iran's oil infrastructure, Lieberman said the U.S. should target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters.

Lieberman also suggested bombing the factories where Iran makes missiles and rockets for use by its terrorist proxies in the Middle East.

Host Rob Schmitt pushed back some, noting that Americans were largely opposed to potentially starting another war. However, Lieberman remained skeptical that a strike like he proposed would spawn a broader war.

"If we don't do anything, the Iranian-sponsored terrorist proxies will continue to hurt our allies in Israel and ... will continue to threaten the lives of American soldiers in the Middle East," Lieberman said.

"The best way to achieve peace is to prepare for war and sometimes to carry out aggressive acts. I think this is one of them," he added.

Israel has begun a ground invasion of the northern Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas government's deadly Oct. 7 attack that killed over 1,000 civilians in southern Israel.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com