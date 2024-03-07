Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: No Labels 'Not in This to Be Spoilers'

No Labels will be deciding this week whether to move forward on a 2024 presidential campaign, but former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., the founding chair, told Newsmax he is not going to do it just to be "spoilers."

"We're not going to run a candidate unless we feel that candidate and a running mate — Democrat, Republican, probably both moderates, independents, centrists — can actually win the election," Lieberman told Thursday's "Wake Up America." "We really mean that. We're not in this to be spoilers, but we're at the point now we've got to make that decision."

He continued: "You know, about a year and a half ago, our members said to us from around the country, It's really time for us to look at something we've never done before, which is to field a bipartisan unity ticket to give America a choice between what looked like the coming choice between Presidents Trump and Biden.' We said it's too early to decide that; the primaries have not even started; we can work at getting on ballots across the country, which we have, but we've got to wait until after Super Tuesday.

"Well, Super Tuesday has now come and gone, and it is going to be Trump versus Biden, which is the choice that No Labels members think will not be good for our country."

No Labels members think a Trump-Biden rematch would be "too partisan, too divided, too much attack and counterattack" and said surveys show the American people agree, according to Lieberman.

"They keep saying, in poll after poll, 65%, 70% want a third choice other than Presidents Trump and Biden," he said. "So, we're going to take this question now, right on schedule, to 800 No Labels delegates from around the country, all 50 states, tomorrow: 'Do you want us to go forward?'

"I mean, we've been talking to people, candidates. We have some really excellent possibilities. If the rank and file of No Labels says to us tomorrow, Go for it, we'll do some last polling to see whether we can actually win, and then we'll choose the best ticket we can."

When asked about potential candidates for a No Labels ticket, Lieberman was tight-lipped, saying he could not reveal possible contenders.

"I wish that I could give you and 'Wake Up America' [that information]," he said. "I love [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy, but I can't do it."

