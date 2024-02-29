×
Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: McConnell Was Master of Senate

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 10:49 AM EST

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., told Newsmax that he "pays tribute" to Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., following his announcement he will be resigning from his Senate GOP leadership post.

"He became a master of the Senate," Lieberman told Thursday's "Wake Up America." "I got to know him. I liked him. I trusted him. We worked together across party lines when we could."

McConnell announced Wednesday he was stepping down from his leadership post after 17 years as the head of the Senate Republicans.

"He didn't get into a lot of hatred of the Democrats," Lieberman said.

"He knew it was his responsibility to work across party lines to get something done to solve a problem to keep the government going. He's earned a place in history."

As the founding chair of the No Labels movement, Lieberman touched briefly on that organization's search for a new presidential candidate saying, after Super Tuesday, it will be time to "decide whether it's a go, and that will require a top-tier bipartisan ticket to be willing to run for us to do it."

