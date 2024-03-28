Historian Craig Shirley to Newsmax: Lieberman 'Last of the Conciliators'

The late former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman will be remembered as "the last of the conciliators," presidential historian Craig Shirley told Newsmax on Thursday morning.

Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, according to a statement issued by his family. He was 82.

Shirley, who helped to market Lieberman's 2021 book, "The Centrist Solution," appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss the late statesman's legacy.

"I think he's going to be remembered very, very well," Shirley told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jon Glasgow. "You know, he was the last of the conciliators. He was the last of the moderates. The two parties now are very, very polarized.

"He was utterly kind, utterly generous, utterly decent. He was the last of a dying breed, unfortunately. He looked for the common ground between the two parties and between different issues and even governments. So, his passing will be noted, very, very sadly."

Lieberman, a longtime Democrat who became an independent in 2006, served as the vice presidential nominee on the 2000 Democratic Party ticket headed by former Vice President Al Gore. He also was considered as a possible running mate with Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008.

"He was extremely influential with both parties, with the Republican Party and with the Democratic Party, as far as foreign policy goes … and his presence on national tickets speaks well of his legacy," Shirley told Newsmax. "John McCain always regretted not taking Sen. Lieberman for his running mate.

"I do remember one funny line from Sen. Lieberman, and you know, he was very, very devout in his Jewish faith, and he said when he was running for vice president, he promised the American people he would be on the job 24/6."

Shirley, editor of "The Greatest Speeches of Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States," credited Lieberman with having the skill of bringing people together.

"He was highly, highly intelligent. He also had the personality of somebody to reach across the aisle. You don't have many politicians like that today who can actually reach across to the other side and talk to them. It's too polarized. There's too much anger on both sides. But he was a throwback," Shirley said.

"He was a moderate Democrat, he wasn't a conservative Democrat, but he was a moderate Democrat who could actually sit down and break bread with Republicans and talk policy, and talk compromise, and talk how to get things done."

Shirley added that Lieberman understood "the very source of the problem in America."

"The poison's right there, generated in Washington D.C., so he recognized the problem. He tried to solve it," Shirley said. "He did so in some in some fashions, especially in foreign policy, but again, you know he was a throwback to an earlier time, which, unfortunately, is now passed out of existence."

