Ruddy Remembers 'Lion, Statesman' Lieberman

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy on Wednesday night, speaking out about the death of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, remembered him as a "statesman," a "lion" — and as a friend.

"I'm actually in a state of shock," Ruddy told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday night, shortly after the news that Lieberman had died. "You said the word giant. I underscore that. I would also say he was a lion. He was a statesman. They don't make them anymore like that."

Lieberman, 82, a Connecticut Democrat turned independent, died Wednesday in New York City due to complications from a fall, according to a statement from his family.

Ruddy recalled first meeting Lieberman more than 25 years ago.

"I had started Newsmax [and] one day I got this letter from Sen. Joseph Lieberman," Ruddy said. "At that point, he hadn't run for president or vice president, and he was praising something I had done or we had written on Newsmax, and I called him up, and we became friends."

Ruddy noted he and Lieberman had several mutual friends, including former New York Mayor Ed Koch, and said that Newsmax also had a close relationship with the late senator.

"He was a regular contributor on Newsmax," said Ruddy. "His son, Matt, will continue the torch and the legacy of Joe Lieberman on Newsmax. It's a very sad day for the United States and for all of us."

Ruddy also remembered Lieberman's sense of humor, telling Kelly that he had emailed Lieberman on Wednesday to wish him a happy Passover, writing it in Yiddish.

"That's coming up in April, and he responded," said Ruddy. "He said 'Chris, you've always had very good Yiddish. I don't know where you learned it from.' I'm not Jewish. As you know, I'm Catholic, but it was funny. He was always making witty comments."

Ruddy further lauded Lieberman for his political courage, referring to late President John F. Kennedy's book, "Profiles in Courage."

He noted that even after Al Gore lost the disputed 2000 election to President George W. Bush, with Lieberman running as vice president, the late former senator "embraced" Bush rather than being angry.

"He became friends with Bush and he supported Bush's efforts to get rid of Saddam Hussein and kill the 9/11 terrorists, and he was one of the few Democrats that did it," said Ruddy. "He was willing on issues that impacted the people of this country to stand up for our security and that, to me, was a profile in courage, and I've just loved the guy for it."

Ruddy added that Lieberman applauded former President Donald Trump for the signing of the Abraham Accords, and recalled flying on a plane with Lieberman for the signing.

"I was so appreciative that he was on Newsmax quite a bit," he said.

Lieberman shifted parties to serve as an independent, but Ruddy said he thinks he always identified as a Democrat.

However, Lieberman liked former President Donald Trump, and had thought about joining his cabinet, said Ruddy.

"I don't know if that's public knowledge, but he did meet President Trump, and President Trump had tremendous respect for Joe Lieberman," said Ruddy.

Meanwhile, Ruddy said he hadn't spoken with Lieberman about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he's "sure that the Joe Lieberman I knew would be shocked by that. All Americans should be appalled with such election interference in a foreign country in a democracy."

Lieberman, who was Jewish, was a "stalwart supporter of Israel," Ruddy added.

"He understood that Israel was America's strongest ally in the Middle East and a key success in the region," said Ruddy. "He was a stalwart friend of our ally and one of the reasons he's so beloved by so many Americans … he's in my prayers. Hadassah, his wife, and his kids, and grandkids are all in our prayers at this time, and I'm sure he's praying for America."

