Treasury Adviser to Newsmax: President's Economic Tour Framed as Return to Trump 1.0, but Better

President Donald Trump is preparing to use his stop in Pennsylvania's Poconos region on Tuesday to focus on reviving the core elements of his first-term economic strategy while highlighting new measures already signed into law, Joe Lavorgna, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Newsmax on Monday.

Lavorgna told ​Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the way President Trump is going to improve people's living standards and quality of life is essentially what he had done in the first term — but what he's already accomplished is even bigger."

At the heart of Trump's pitch is the recently passed tax cut in the One Big Beautiful Bill for working families, which Lavorgna cast as an immediate jolt to household budgets.

The measure includes full expensing for capital investment, incentives to build domestic factories, and the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime — provisions he said will raise productivity, lift wages, and put as much as $200 billion into Americans' pockets early next year.

Lavorgna also argued that Trump's energy and regulatory policies are helping drive gasoline prices down to five-year lows, easing one of the most visible inflation pressures. He attributed lingering inflation to trends that developed under the Biden administration but said the current team is "making great progress" as the broader economy strengthens.

Looking ahead, Lavorgna said Trump intends to present the Poconos event on Tuesday as the opening chapter of a broader economic revival that he believes will fully materialize in the next two years.

Rising wages, expanded industrial investment, lower prices, and higher living standards, he said, are the cornerstones of a second-term blueprint designed to surpass the gains seen before the pandemic.

"What the president wants to sell is what will be coming," he said, pointing to improving GDP data and expectations of stronger household income in 2025 and 2026.

