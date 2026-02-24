RNC's Gruters to Newsmax: Dems Know Trump Is 'A Threat'

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats continue to attack President Donald Trump since they realize he threatens to whittle away at their voter base.

Gruters told "Ed Henry The Big Take" on Tuesday that "Ever since he [Trump] came down the escalator, they started attacking him, because they know what a threat that he is from the standpoint, every single day he's making things happen."

With Trump's success level, Gruters said Democrats appear to be running scared. "He's doing exactly what he campaigned on. Elections have consequences. These guys can't stomach it, the fact that he's doing so much," he said.

Gruters said Democrats and leftist entertainers alike are doing their best to undermine the president but with little success.

"It's this president that's delivered all of his campaign promises. Every single day he's delivering for the American people, and it's across the board. He's done more in one year than most presidents do in eight, and the Democrats can't stand it," Gruters said.

He accused Democrats of attacking, but with nothing to stand on. "They don't even have a plan. All the Democrats are for is the fact that they think President Trump is bad. They don't like his attitude, but he's winning every day, and it drives them more and more crazy," Gruters said.

Gruters said the Republican Party still needs to do more to work together going into the critical midterm elections. "What we have to do is we have to come together as a party," he noted.

He acknowledged the track record for majority parties in midterm elections is slight. "The headwinds are against us. But we have a chance to defy history because we have the president of the United States. He's the best showman that's ever lived," Gruters said.

The RNC leader added that the party will of course lean on Trump to help bring out the vote. "We're going to use President Trump, his messaging, all the issues that he's championed," he explained.

"We're going to have great candidates on the ballot. All we have to do is execute the plan, and I think we have a real chance to win in the midterms."

Gruters said Trump plans to remind America during his State of the Union address that his successes are helping the nation, contrary to false claims by Democrats.

Newsmax's early coverage of the highly anticipated event begins at 7 p.m. ET.

