DiGenova and Toensing to Newsmax: Judge Acted Illegally in ICE Case

Joe diGenova, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, and Victoria Toensing, a former senior official at the Department of Justice, told Newsmax on Tuesday they believe a judge accused of helping an illegal alien evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be found guilty.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction and concealment after allegedly helping an illegal immigrant evade an ICE arrest by directing him out a side door.

"She did not have immunity," Toensing said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "She doesn't have the ability to do whatever she wants to in her courtroom just because it's her courtroom."

"She acted outside her legal authority," Toensing said. "She acted illegally."

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was facing state battery charges and was scheduled to appear at a hearing in front of Dugan that morning.

Federal agents planned to arrest him when he came out of the hearing.

Dugan learned the agents and officers were in the hallway waiting for Flores-Ruiz.

She left the courtroom and told them to consult with the chief judge.

After several agents left to see the chief judge, Dugan allegedly led Flores-Ruiz out of her courtroom through a private back door.

The private door led Flores-Ruiz back to the public hallway.

Agents followed him outside and eventually arrested him after a foot chase.

He was deported months later.

Dugan's trial began this week.

Her defense attorney Steven Biskupic argued Dugan was following a draft courthouse policy that called for court personnel to refer immigration agents looking to make an arrest in the courthouse to supervisors.

"Maybe a jury in Milwaukee might be very lenient toward her actions, but I'm glad she had to go through the process," Toensing said.

Dugan faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

