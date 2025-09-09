DiGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Immigration Raid Ruling Based on 'Logic'

Monday's Supreme Court ruling that affirmed President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration approach is based on "logic," Joe diGenova, former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"People should read the concurring opinion, the only opinion written, by the way, by [Justice] Brett Kavanaugh, because what he says is this is rudimentary logic," diGenova said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"What's happening here is they were complaining that the ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers weren't even allowed to approach these people, because they had to have enough evidence to arrest them. In fact, that's not the law.

"The Supreme Court said that you look at the totality of the circumstances. And if they don't speak English well, ... they're in an area where they're likely to be illegal aliens, they're working in an industry that's known for having illegal aliens, the agents should be able to go up to them and ask them a few questions to determine whether or not they're here legally," he said.

"That's all the Supreme Court ruled yesterday. And, of course, once they do that and they determine that they're here legally, the people can go about their way. And if they're not here legally, they are taken into custody. This is logic ... The district judge in this case was really a fool."

Former senior Justice Department official Victoria Toensing pointed to the dissenting opinion — written by liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — that slammed the high court for its ruling, which allows the Trump administration to proceed with immigration raids in Southern California.

"There was another opinion. It was just awful," Toensing said.

"This is ridiculous. In order to be a citizen, you have to pass a test in English — unless you're over 55 and just a few little exceptions.

"And so if somebody is not speaking English, perhaps that person is not a U.S. citizen. It just goes to reason," she said.

"By the way, this is really a Fourth Amendment case. I taught the Fourth Amendment, so I can really be obnoxious in going into it, but there are two levels of proof.

"One is reasonable suspicion, and that's just a teeny, teeny little bit — like you're seeing somebody in the Home Depot lot and they're all speaking Spanish. You can go up and ask the person to show identification of being a U.S. citizen," Toensing continued.

"And then, if the person can't provide it, there is probable cause for arrest. You have two layers: reasonable suspicion, which is just a little, and then probable cause, which is much higher."

