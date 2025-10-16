DiGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Pelosi's Outburst Reveals Guilt Over Jan. 6

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., shouted at a reporter earlier this week due to guilt over her role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Joe diGenova, former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., and Victoria Toensing, a former senior Justice Department official, told Newsmax on Thursday.

DiGenova said Pelosi's frustration and temper are not new but rather symptoms of a long political career in decline.

"This is what Nancy Pelosi always does. And now that she's not the speaker of the House or the majority leader, she strikes out because she knows she's wrong," diGenova told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"She's also, I think she's 83. It's time for Nancy to retire."

Pelosi angrily told a reporter to "shut up" after being asked why she refused to deploy the National Guard before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi was confronted by LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

DiGenova said that response reveals exactly why she's angry — because the facts surrounding her actions that day are finally coming to light.

“She's cranky, she's arrogant, she's stupid, she's a loser,” he said.

Toensing interjected: "But she's Italian, Joe."

"Yeah, unfortunately, she is an Italian, regrettably," he said.

DiGenova added that although Pelosi likely cannot be held legally accountable for her decisions as House speaker, history will judge her harshly.

"The bottom line is I'm afraid that probably she has legislative immunity for what she did, but history has a way of treating people differently, and we'll see," he said.

"The committee is going to issue more reports. I hope those are quick and come out quickly, and I think she needs to be blamed.

"She needs to be completely blamed for what happened up there. She did not provide proper security for that event, and she knew it," diGenova said.

"As you said, the film by her own daughter showing her admitting and being very angry about it, that she didn't allow the National Guard — she prevented the National Guard from coming to the Hill," diGenova said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com