Joe DiGenova to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James Should Be Disbarred

Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James continues to make public comments that are prejudicial to former President Donald Trump in his civil fraud case.

DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, also told "The Chris Salcedo Show," in an appearance with his wife Victoria Toensing, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department, that James should be disbarred but probably won't because New York's bar association is a "disgrace."

Earlier Monday, a New York appeals court slashed the bond Trump has to pay to appeal the $454 million judgment, including interest, delivered by Judge Arthur Engoron. The judge, an elected far-left Democrat, ruled for the state last month in a civil fraud trial that accused the former president of overstating his assets to gain favorable loans. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Following the state appeals court's ruling that reduced the bond Trump needed to pay to $175 million, James said, according to Newsweek, "Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud."

"Letitia James made again extra judicial statements, statements out of court which are prejudicial to the defendant," diGenova said. "They influence the proceedings in front of the court. There should be disciplinary proceedings against her by the bar.

"But there have been none and there are likely to be none because the bar in New York has become a disgrace. They rubber-stamp this type of unethical, unprofessional behavior. … This is really disgusting. Letitia James should be disbarred, but believe me, I have I have no hope that that's going to happen."

Toensing, like diGenova, said even with the reduction to $175 million, Trump's bond is too high.

"It's still $175 million too much," she said. "It is absolutely ridiculous, but it seems like some of the judges in New York said, oh dear, we are losing some money here. Maybe we better straighten it out.

"But it's not nearly enough because this [is] a baseless trial, fraud without a victim or a loss. There it is, it should go poof, and that's what should have happened."

