DiGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Brennan Lied to American People

Former CIA Director John Brennan is going to be held accountable for lying to the American people, Joe diGenova, former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., and Victoria Toensing, a former senior Justice Department official, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, formally referred former CIA Director John Brennan to the Justice Department on Tuesday, alleging that Brennan knowingly made false statements to Congress about the agency's role in the 2017 intelligence assessment of Russian election interference.

"He's lied to the American people for years, and he thought he could get away with it," Toensing said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This is going to bring him some justice."

Toensing said she was unsure if Brennan would be convicted, but this requires him to go through a process.

DiGenova said that once Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign in 2016, he became the target of a vast conspiracy involving senior government officials, including then-President Barack Obama.

"The question then becomes: How do you charge that?" DiGenova said.

"If you decide you're going to charge a bunch of people, how would you do that?

"And under American law, you can charge a conspiracy, violation of civil rights," he continued.

"You can charge a conspiracy to defraud the United States government, and then the statute of limitations is continued."

DiGenova said that by continuing to spread lies about the Russia hoax, the statute of limitations resets.

"Every time one of those people in that conspiracy commits an overt act — for example, lying to Congress — that would be an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy and would restart the statute of limitations for another five years.

"So if he testified in 2023, the conspiracy, the grand conspiracy, can be prosecuted up to 2028," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com