DiGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Biden 'Compromised,' Can't Lead on Protests

Former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Joe diGenova and former DOJ Deputy Assistant Attorney General Victoria Toensing told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is "compromised" and can't lead on the Columbia University anti-Israel protests because he's too "worried" about the Michigan and Minnesota votes.

"Listen, Biden can't lead because he is politically compromised," diGenova said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "He's so worried about the Michigan vote in the upcoming election, and the Minnesota vote, that he's frozen into inaction, which proves conclusively that he's not a leader. He's a follower. Expect nothing from this president because he's incapable of nothing."

Toensing said the campus protests remind her of the president's foreign policy and his failure to follow through with consequences for crossing "red lines."

"You negotiate and you negotiate and then red lines are crossed and then you extend the timeline and you never have anybody suffer consequences," she said. "Do you remember when Joe Biden said if Russia just comes a little over into Ukraine, it might be all right, he is only going to get upset if they really come into Ukraine? So, the kids are following what the presidency is."

DiGenova said none of the protesters involved in the anti-Israel demonstrations roiling college campuses nationwide will face any consequences because liberal district attorneys will decline to bring charges.

"Nothing's going to happen, by the way, to anybody who's arrested because the prosecutor in New York is Alvin Bragg, and he's not going to prosecute any of these people," he said. "Same thing in L.A., there you have a George Soros prosecutor. The most important thing here is whether or not the people who sue Columbia should also sue George Soros, who's funding much of this activity through various third parties. He's responsible for much of this, very anti-American, and, interestingly enough, he's a Jew but who appears to be antisemitic."

Asked if he thinks any proverbial adult will ultimately step into the room and put a stop to the recent campus unrest, diGenova said, "This is New York: All of the adults left the state; they're now living in Florida."

"The problem is that what you have are incompetents at every level of government there and you have incompetents at every level of administration at Columbia and the other universities," he said.

Drawing a contrast between Democrat-led states and Republican-led states, Toensing said that red states are not allowing students to take over campuses like blue states are.

"Here in Florida, Gov. [Ron] DeSantis put a stop to it," she said. "They are also doing that in Texas and Georgia. My, my what a coincidence: red states."

