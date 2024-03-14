Joe diGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Biden Held to Different Standard

Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday that the legal case involving former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is unjust, alleging a double standard compared to President Joe Biden's conduct.

Toensing argued that the case "never should have been brought" due to its foundation being based on an "unconstitutional law." She stated it's "18 U.S. Code § 793 [if] people wanna look it up. There [it] just says you can't retain documents that you believe could be harmful or injure to the United States."

She further contended the case should not have criminal implications, as "it's supposed to be decided under civil action."

Toensing, a former chief counsel for the Senate Rules Committee and a former senior Justice Department official, criticized the actions of special counsel Jack Smith on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If Jack Smith had any ethics, he would have taken Trump to a civil court and said, 'I want x, y, and z,' and Trump would not have disobeyed the order," she said.

Responding to the difference in treatment of Biden and Trump, diGenova said U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon should dismiss Trump's case, asserting that Trump, as president, had authority over classified documents.

"President Biden, when he stole these documents starting 50 years ago in 1974 when he was a senator, had no right to these documents," diGenova asserted. "He had no right to them when he was vice president."

DiGenova, a former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee and former U.S. attorney for Washington, criticized the handling of the case against Biden, stating, "When [special counsel] Robert Hur issued his report and he concluded that Joe Biden had broken the law, there were only two things that should have happened: Either Joe Biden should have been indicted when he left office, or the case against Donald Trump should be dismissed."

He continued, "You can't have one being prosecuted and the other not. The case against Joe Biden is so much stronger, given his lack of presidential authority, that it's incomprehensible to me that the case against President Trump is not going to be subject to a selective prosecution dismissal."

Smith has leveled 32 charges against Trump, alleging the unlawful retention of classified government records purportedly taken during the White House transition period, CBS News reported.

In a 388-page report released last month, Hur, who was nominated by then-President Trump as U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, indicated he would not advocate for charges against Biden despite discovering evidence suggesting Biden had "willfully retained" classified materials, ABC News reported.

