DiGenova to Newsmax: Bongino Is 'Perfect' Complement to Patel at FBI

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Tuesday that conservative radio host Dan Bongino is the "perfect" complement to FBI Director Kash Patel at the bureau because "they both bring a true belief that we have to get to the bottom of what happened."

In a Sunday post on social media, President Donald Trump said he has named Bongino as deputy director of the FBI.

"This pin that's on my lapel has a big 'S' on it. It's an FBI badge with an 'S.' That 'S' stands for 'suspendables,'" diGenova said on "American Agenda." "That means all the FBI agents who were suspended by [former FBI Director] Chris Wray, who were Catholic, conservative, pro-Trump, et cetera."

DiGenova said he and his wife, Victoria Toensing, visited Washington, D.C., last week and met with the chief of staff for Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

"This is going to be a great group," he said. "They're going to get to the bottom of the bad stuff and Dan Bongino is perfect for that role."

Patel and Bongino have "a list of items … that need to be done," diGenova said, and he predicted that they would begin to tackle them in short order.

"They're going to reorganize the bureau," he said. "Patel is going to send large numbers of people out into the field to investigate crime, reduce the size of the FBI headquarters. They're also going to have meetings and intense sessions with supervisors, and they're going to bring some of these 'suspendables' back into the bureau to be supervisors. But they're going to reorganize the FBI. It's going to be a very difficult time for the FBI, but it's essential to reestablish it as the preeminent law enforcement agency, because it was destroyed by [former FBI Directors] James Comey and Chris Wray."

Toensing, former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee, said she has her own list of things she'd like to see happen now that new management has swept into the FBI.

"I want to know about Jan. 6," she said. "Were there FBI agents in the crowd outside the Capitol? Were there FBI informants outside the Capitol? If so, what were their instructions? I want them to call in the group that went to … Reagan Airport and arrested Peter Navarro, a former White House aide to the president, and put him in handcuffs and threw him into a jail cell for a misdemeanor. I want them to answer, the group that went to Mark Houck, the abortion protester, 24 agents with long guns in over 12 vehicles to arrest an abortion protester. I want those groups to come in and answer why they did it."

