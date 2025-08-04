DiGenova to Newsmax: Grand Jury on Russia Hoax Going to Miami

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the smart bet is that a new grand jury investigating the Russia hoax will be sent to a federal prosecutor in Miami.

"Attorney General Pam Bondi just sent the entire Obama matter involving Brennan, Clapper, and all to a prosecutor to present to a grand jury," DiGenova told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Where the case ends up, he said, will be critical to how it gets handled.

The attorney general "didn't say which prosecutor it had been sent to, but this kind of makes up for the absence of a quorum in the Senate," he said. "And it now means that the matter that you talked about earlier is going to be investigated by a federal grand jury."

DiGenova said he's confident the case may be going to the newly confirmed federal prosecutor in Miami, "which just happened to be where Mar-a-Lago is."

The Miami Herald reported that Miami-Dade County Judge Jason Reding Quinones, formerly a federal prosecutor in the Miami office, was appointed as a Miami-Dade County judge a year ago by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He was approved for the federal prosecutor slot by a 51-41 vote by the Senate before the chamber left Washington for its August recess.

DiGenova said the other approved appointment, Jeanine Pirro, is in Washington, and he said the Department of Justice knows better than to try to get a balanced grand jury there. His prediction then is that "the case is going to that gentleman in Miami."

The government's release of previously secret files relating to the Russia hoax against Trump was outlined to Newsmax on Saturday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"So let's just simply say that there was a conspiracy way back then [2015-16] between Clinton, between George Soros, and between the [Democratic National Committee] to find a narrative to ruin Trump, and thank God that didn't happen. And it also has this element of it, that the FBI knew about it and didn't do anything about it."

