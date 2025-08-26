DiGenova to Newsmax: Trump Doesn't Need to Ask to Deploy Guard

President Donald Trump does not need permission from governors or mayors to deploy National Guard troops, former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Tuesday.

DiGenova told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that what is needed for deployment is a declared state of emergency.

"When there is a threat to public safety and an emergency, the president — even without the consent of the governor of a state — can deploy military troops, including the state's National Guard," he said.

There are limits to that when it comes to areas outside Washington, D.C. For example, with an emergency in Chicago, he said, Guard troops can be sent in to "protect federal facilities like federal buildings, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. courthouse."

Additionally, diGenova said, federal employees and officials are allowed protection in emergencies "to protect federal officials like judges, federal prosecutors, and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, and other people."

On Tuesday, Trump called Chicago a "hell hole" and repeated that Chicagoans are asking Trump "to come in" to reduce crime in the city. The statements echoed comments earlier this month when Trump indicated Chicago may be next for a federal crackdown, claiming Chicago is "a mess" and residents are "screaming for us to come."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has claimed the president has no right to deploy the National Guard to Chicago. He posted a video in which he urged Chicago residents to use "peaceful resistance" should Trump send in the Guard. Pritzker on Monday called Trump an "arrogant little man" and a "wannabe dictator."

DiGenova said Pritzker's comments reflect "the kind of ignorance and overreach that demonstrates why so many businesses and people are leaving Illinois and Chicago."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com