Joe diGenova to Newsmax: Trump Needs Strong AG

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump needs to open his administration with a strong attorney general to cut government spending and waste.

"These conversations that people are having with the press behind the scenes are proof that the deep state not only exists but has been around far too long," diGenova told "American Agenda."

"What's going to happen is people are going to be fired, people are going to be reorganized out of jobs, budgets are going to be reduced, and jobs are going to be eliminated.

"I hear that some of these people are trying to unionize in the Justice Department — certain levels of lawyers. They can unionize all they want, but it's not going to do them any good if there isn't any money to fill their jobs. So I think Trump's right on it. He's got to have a really strong attorney general, though. He's got to get somebody in there who isn't afraid of the career people."

On Sunday, Politico ran a piece that many in the Department of Justice are feeling a "sense of dread" or are "terrified" at the prospect of the Trump administration due in part to who Trump chooses as his next attorney general and what that means for their jobs.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com