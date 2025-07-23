DiGenova to Newsmax: Russia Plot Violated Trump's Rights

On Newsmax, Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova accused Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and top intelligence officials of conspiring to violate President Donald Trump's civil rights by spreading false information after the 2016 election.

"There's no doubt, based on the disclosures by Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, that beginning in 2016 and through 2017 and up until today, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Brennan, James Comey, John Brennan, and others led a conspiracy to deny Donald Trump his civil rights," diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and onetime chief counsel for the Senate Rules Committee, told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"They conspired to do so by spreading false information into interstate commerce," he continued. "They fed it to the media. They fed it to the American people. They used it in official proceedings. And ultimately that led to charges being brought to him [Donald Trump] by state authorities as well, based on false information."

"They violated his civil rights, and there should be a federal grand jury to investigate it thoroughly," diGenova said.

The interview followed a press release Friday from Gabbard, who presented what she called "overwhelming evidence" that intelligence was manipulated and politicized by members of the Obama administration after Trump's 2016 victory over Clinton.

According to Gabbard's release, the efforts began after Trump's election and continued into his presidency, laying the groundwork for what she described as a coordinated attempt to undermine Trump through false intelligence and partisan actions by national security officials.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com