DiGenova to Newsmax: Chicago Ice Free Zones a 'Crime'

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax that Chicago setting up so-called "ICE-free zones" to block federal immigration enforcement amounts to "a crime."

He told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that the move announced by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also points to the initial stages of a "civil war."

Johnson announced his plan and claimed it was in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents disregarding "local authority."

DiGenova countered that federal agents don't need permission from mayors to conduct legal enforcement operations. "These are federal law enforcement officials," he explained. "They can go into any Chicago building, private or public, to execute their functions."

He said Johnson will be ruled against in the courts. "The mayor is dead wrong, and it will ultimately be found to be so," diGenova said.

But the bigger picture may be more troubling, said diGenova, who added, "This is basically civil war. This is what the South did during the civil rights era when they refused to admit federal troops and federal authorities in certain areas of their states and cities."

DiGenova said Johnson was lost in another time. "Those days are gone. The mayor is wrong," he said. "And believe me, ICE will go wherever they want to go and wherever they need to go."

Protests against ICE enforcement in the Chicago metropolitan area have increased since Trump administration ICE agents began building enforcement there.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the Windy City last week as protests continued. She says morale among enforcement agents is strong despite violence directed at them every day and knowing cartels have placed bounties on their lives.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com