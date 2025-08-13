DiGenova, Lurie to Newsmax: Newly Released Docs Damning

Two prominent attorneys say newly declassified government records prove there was a coordinated effort in the Obama administration to fabricate the narrative that President Donald Trump was colluding with Russia during the 2016 campaign, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that former intelligence officials could soon face serious legal consequences.

On "Greg Kelly Reports," former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova and attorney Barak Lurie said the documents are damning.

The documents, released Wednesday by Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, show that then-DNI James Clapper sent an email that said, "That's our story and we're stickin' to it" when challenged by the intel community on the veracity of the assessment linking Trump and Russia.

"What you’re seeing is evidence," diGenova said. "These are documents. They’re admissible in evidence. They are extremely important documents. They establish guilt in my mind beyond a reasonable doubt that there was a conspiracy to deny Donald Trump his civil rights as a candidate, as a president-elect, and then as a president and then as a post president."

DiGenova named former CIA Director John Brennan, Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey among those who should "lawyer up" in anticipation of grand jury proceedings.

"They’ll either get target letters or subject letters — they’re not going to get witness letters — and asked to testify," he said. "My guess is that most of them will decline to testify. And that will probably be a wise choice on their part."

Lurie said the files also expose the arrogance of the officials involved, who believed they could act without consequence.

"They thought that they were doing God’s work ... that they were somehow doing something very noble here. And now, the chickens, as they say, are coming home to roost," Lurie said.

He argued that the lack of actual evidence will be glaring in any grand jury inquiry.

"All they really have to do ... is simply to say, What evidence did you rely on to pursue this Russian collusion narrative? And they won’t be able to present a single thing," Lurie said. "At best they’ll say, Well, I thought Clapper told me, I thought Comey told me. I mean, they’ll all be pointing fingers ... but nobody’s actually going to be delivering the goods of actual evidence. And that’s why everything is going to fall apart for them."

