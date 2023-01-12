Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Biden Thinks He's Above the Law

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national finance chair for Make America Great Again 2024, wasn't surprised to hear the latest news of President Joe Biden storing classified materials in the "locked" garage of his Delaware home, dating to his days as vice president.

Biden has "had one failure after the next for 50 years," Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Thursday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

Guilfoyle, who loosely predicted Biden's predicament on Twitter on Wednesday, then said, "Joe's been living his best Corvette summer at the taxpayers' expense. This guy, apparently, is bulletproof. The law does not apply to him. It's a double standard."

When asked about the perceived differences between Biden's document disputes and former President Donald Trump's own brouhaha with the National Archives in August — which culminated in the FBI executing an early morning raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort — Guilfoyle's response was swift.

"Only Trump should be repeatedly persecuted" by the federal agencies seemingly working as an extension of the Democratic Party, said Guilfoyle, former San Francisco district attorney.

"The juxtaposition of Biden having these documents not secured whatsoever from the time he was vice president, when he didn't even have the power to declassify [documents]," said Guilfoyle. "Why [isn't the FBI] going full force on him?"

Regarding the Trump raid from August, Guilfoyle said "the FBI was going through [first lady] Melania's clothes and drawers, as if they were doing a raid on ISIS."

Guilfoyle then added about the supposed hypocrisy: "The American people see through this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!