Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden 'Waffling' Finally Costing Him in Polls

President Joe Biden attempted to hang on to votes of antisemitic leftists who support Hamas' campaign against Israel's existence, but ultimately they have abandon him along with those Democrats who support Israel, presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris warned on Newsmax.

"Biden says there's no place for antisemitism or anti-Israel sentiment, and then he adds, all Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian sentiment; well, there is a place for anti-Palestinian sentiment," Morris told Saturday's "The Count." "They killed 1,000 Jewish people in a raid and the Palestinians need to be held responsible for that, and Biden seems to make no distinction between the people that raided and the victims of the raid.

"He condemns them both with a splendid equality, which is basically to condemn neither of them.

"But the interesting thing to me is that Biden is paying an enormous political price with this waffling."

The latest Rasmussen poll has shown Biden's "waffling" on antisemitic protests and support for Israel has turned a narrow lead into a double-digit deficit to presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (45%-35%), according to Morris.

"And if you count [Robert F.] Kennedy voters in there, his lead expands to 12 points," Morris said. "It's totally beyond what we've ever seen. It's completely different race, and that's because of Biden's toleration of the campus violence, his failure to crack down, his failure to really speak out against it — staying in those muted tones of his where you're hoping he gets to the end of the sentence without dying."

Biden is saying Israel's war on the Hamas terrorists and seeking to return all the hostages it took as human shields and to use as leverage for a Palestianian terrorist state: "This is something we can't support in the United States. There is no place for it," Morris lamented.

"That's a lukewarm mealy mouth statement," Morris continued. "At the same time it is calling on Israel to do a cease-fire, which is basically to disarm, literally, and refusing really to condemn the Palestinians.

"And I think that people are getting sick of it."

And, it ultimately took the campus violence for the American voters to notice Biden's policy of appeasement to pander for votes is dangerous, according to Morris.

"Biden was ahead of Trump ahead by one or two points just 10 days ago, and now he's as much as 10-12 points behind, and the reason for that is the student violence and the demonstrations and his failure to crack down on it," Morris said.

"You just look at the polling numbers and you say. 'What happened? Was there an earthquake? Was there a hurricane I didn't know about?' Yeah, there was. Biden absolutely has so mishandled this situation, that he's managed to join ire of both camps.

"Palestinian hate him because he's not strong enough for them, and the Israelis hate them because he's too strong for the Palestinians. And he's not satisfying anybody."

