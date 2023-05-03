Rep. Good to Newsmax: If it Wasn't Biden, Subpoena Not Necessary

Member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax that if it wasn't a Democrat implicated in a bribery scheme from a foreign national, then a subpoena wouldn't be necessary.

The congressman's interview comes amidst breaking news that, according to Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, "Info provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-VP Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national." A subpoena sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray requests "the FBI to produce in unredacted form all FD-1023s that contain the word 'Biden.'"

Speaking with "American Agenda," Good asked, "Does anyone think we would need a subpoena to obtain a classified, or an unclassified, document or file if this was implicating a Republican, a Republican presidential candidate, let alone President Trump?"

The congressman went on to ask, how has Biden "amassed such wealth to live so lavishly? ... How has his son made all of this millions of dollars of relationships in Ukraine, China, Russia, and so forth with no marketable skills?"

"We know that ... there's been influenced peddling — the Biden crime family. You know if you or I had two or three suspicious activity reports, we'd be being investigated. Last count from [Rep. James] Comer, I think is 170 suspicious activity reports — banking reports, indicating nefarious activity; implicating, he said, as many as 12 members of the Biden crime family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!