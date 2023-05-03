×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | subpoena | fbi

Rep. Good to Newsmax: If it Wasn't Biden, Subpoena Not Necessary

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 05:14 PM EDT

Member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax that if it wasn't a Democrat implicated in a bribery scheme from a foreign national, then a subpoena wouldn't be necessary.

The congressman's interview comes amidst breaking news that, according to Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, "Info provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-VP Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national." A subpoena sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray requests "the FBI to produce in unredacted form all FD-1023s that contain the word 'Biden.'"

Speaking with "American Agenda," Good asked, "Does anyone think we would need a subpoena to obtain a classified, or an unclassified, document or file if this was implicating a Republican, a Republican presidential candidate, let alone President Trump?"

The congressman went on to ask, how has Biden "amassed such wealth to live so lavishly? ... How has his son made all of this millions of dollars of relationships in Ukraine, China, Russia, and so forth with no marketable skills?"

"We know that ... there's been influenced peddling — the Biden crime family. You know if you or I had two or three suspicious activity reports, we'd be being investigated. Last count from [Rep. James] Comer, I think is 170 suspicious activity reports — banking reports, indicating nefarious activity; implicating, he said, as many as 12 members of the Biden crime family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax that if it wasn't a Democrat implicated in a bribery scheme from a foreign national, then a subpoena wouldn't be necessary.
joe biden, subpoena, fbi
282
2023-14-03
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved