Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: China 'Laughing' at Biden Admin's Weakness

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., remains irked with the Biden administration's handling of the recent rash of flying objects — including the spy balloon from China — hovering over North American airspace, while garnering inconsistent pushback from the Pentagon.

Consequently, Van Drew is not shocked the Chinese government has yet to apologize to the United States, even though one balloon traversed through Alaska, western Canada, and a large swath of the continental U.S., before being shot down over the Carolina coast Feb. 4.

"Here we have, again, a situation where the president [Joe Biden] allowed the balloons to wander across the country, near some of our most sensitive and strategic sites ... and get whatever tracking information they could," Van Drew told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday evening.

Van Drew continued his condemnation of Biden, saying the president did not "have the guts to prevent" the suspected spy balloon incident from happening, and "doesn't have the guts to directly confront China with this."

Van Drew had similarly strong opinions about the other flying objects in North America — "that were probably harmless," Van Drew asserted — reportedly being shot down almost immediately, through the implementation of sophisticated weaponry.

In essence, Van Drew believes Biden showed weakness during a time of potential crisis, and then overplayed his hand with non-Chinese-related flying objects.

"You know what China's doing right now? They're laughing at us," lamented Van Drew, who famously switched from Democrat to Republican during the Trump administration. "We have a weak president, a weak administration, a weak government. We see this every day."

Van Drew then added: "It's almost scary to get up in the morning, and find out what stupid thing [Biden] did next."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!