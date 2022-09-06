Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden's Speech Not Presidential

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden's Philadelphia speech in front of Independence Hall as not presidential.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show" Tuesday about Biden's speech, Norman says, "Joe Biden did what he always does, which is use his voice to basically lambaste anybody that voted for President Trump. His hatred is that big."

"It was an embarrassment, and as the president of the United States, you would think in these dark times he would have an uplifting speech: one of hope and one of coming together. After all, he's supposed to be the president that provides unity; he's doing anything but that. And the economy and everything he touches has been derailed for the last 19-20 months."

"So, it's not anything new, but America deserves better than this rhetoric he's putting out," Norman added.

According to a Convention of States/Trafalgar poll, roughly 57% of respondents agree Biden's speech "represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans."

