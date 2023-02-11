Indiana AG Rokita to Newsmax: Biden Letting Criminals Cross Border

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said on Newsmax that by virtue of permitting an open border, President Joe Biden is letting criminals cross into the United States.

"These are not the same families that came under the arms of the Statue of Liberty to have a better life in America; these are, in a lot of instances, single male criminals let out of their country's jails to wreak havoc in our country, bringing in fentanyl, bringing kids across the border who are sex trafficked, bringing terrible things to this country. And Joe Biden and the socialists that are with him are doing it, and they're doing it on purpose," Rokita told "America Right Now."

The attorney general said in his appearance that he was keen to persuade the Indiana National Guard to attend to the southern border.

In December, the number of southern border encounters reached a historic crest, clocking in at 251,487, a number that dwarfs the records of the past four years.

