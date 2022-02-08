Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Biden WH Shouldn't Reactively Respond to Russia

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax that the Biden administration is unwilling to impose economic sanctions on Russia in light of the escalating conflict in Ukraine. He went on to criticize President Joe Biden's planned approach of reactively imposing sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine and instead advocated proactive sanctions.

Appearing Tuesday on ''American Agenda,'' Steube said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ''going to continue to leverage his position of strength because we have a president who is coming from a position of weakness because he's already given them what they wanted.''

''They wanted the Nord Stream 2 [and] have the sanctions lifted, and Biden shortly after taking the White House gave him exactly what he wanted,'' Steube added. ''So now Putin is emboldened to continue his aggression that you're seeing along the Ukrainian border, and I don't think it's going to stop unless the United States takes significant action from an economic sanctions standpoint.''

According to CNBC, Biden said in a press conference Monday that he would ''bring an end'' to the pipeline running from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

''If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,'' Biden said. ''We will bring an end to it.''

When pressed how he would accomplish such as task given that the pipeline is in Germany's control, Biden responded, ''We will, I promise you, we'll be able to do it.''

Steube went on to add that we should not ''be sending our troops on to the border of Ukraine. Our own Joint Chiefs of Staff have said under the current environment, 'Kyiv will fall in 48 hours.'''

''Why in the world would we send our service members — thousands of our service members — and $200 million to the Ukraine when our ... highest-ranking military officer is saying 'Kyiv ... is going to fall within 48 hours?'''

''Are we sending those service members to their death and that $200 million to be exchanged to the Russians; when they take over the Ukraine? It doesn't make any sense.''

