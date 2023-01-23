Dick Morris to Newsmax: Klain's WH Exit Signals Biden Won't Run in 2024

Dick Morris, a political strategist, best-selling author, TV host, and former adviser to presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, believes Ronald Klain's impending exodus as White House chief of staff likely signals that President Joe Biden won't seek reelection in 2024.

Klain "was Biden's everything. [Klain] was Biden's campaign manager when he ran for president. He was Biden's chief of staff as vice president. He's Biden's chief of staff now ... and [Klain] wouldn't be leaving [soon], if he was confident about Biden sticking around," Morris told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

Morris reiterated that he doesn't think Biden has plans of resigning from the presidential office in the coming months, even with the classified documents "scandal" looming large over the entire Biden administration.

"This documents scandal now has an entirely new element added to it," said Morris, while also speculating that Biden's alleged mishandling of top-secret government materials — all of which reportedly predate his term as presidency — could be "linked" to the "corruption efforts" of son Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China in recent years.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

From Morris's perspective, Hunter Biden renting the same Delaware home that President Biden allegedly kept stored classified materials might explain why the son was paying his powerful father a reported $50,000 in monthly rent.

"Put it together, and you might have a real scandal there," said Morris, while adding the semi-daily updates of additional classified documents being found in Biden's possession — including some materials from his time as a U.S. senator — are "right out of Watergate."

Attorney General Merrick Garland has already appointed a special counsel (U.S. attorney Robert Hur) to Biden's case. However, Morris doesn't see that as an impediment to House Republicans garnering access to all of the highly sensitive materials in President Biden's possession.

"The Republicans would subpoena that information. That's information the public's going to want to see," said Trump, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

There are other factors that might dissuade Biden from pursuing the White House again next year, aside from Klain's February exit (reportedly after the State of the Union speech). Morris said it's a combination of the documents saga, and Trump "surging" in a recent poll that his him holding a sizable lead (6 percentage points) over Biden — if they squared off in a hypothetical general election 22 months from now.

If Biden's job-approval numbers continually hover around 36%, "he ain't running," said Morris, host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!