Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Biden's Destroying the Country

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on Newsmax that if President Joe Biden is trying to destroy this country, he's doing a great job.

Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that in Biden's union hall speech on Tuesday, "he announced ... that he was going to 'finish the job.' And I asked, 'What job?'

"Completely destroy this country? If you set out to develop a plan to destroy this country, you could not come up with a better one than what the Biden administration has implemented: the open borders, the flood of deadly drugs, the human and sex trafficking, 40-year high inflation, war on fossil fuels, rising crime in our cities, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan, they've emboldened [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to invade Ukraine."

"I mean, you could not have designed a plan to destroy this country better than what Biden has already implemented," Johnson added.

