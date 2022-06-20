×
Tags: joe biden | rep mike waltz | inflation | russia | invasion | ukraine | covid-19

Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Majority 'Don't Buy' Biden Inflation Narrative

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Monday, 20 June 2022 08:30 PM

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that ''the vast majority'' of Americans are unconvinced by President Joe Biden blaming record inflation on the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On ''Spicer & Co.,'' Waltz warned that ''the bad news is'' inflation is not going away in the near future for two key reasons.

''Number one: Energy and transportation costs underscore inflation in this country and everything that we buy. And Biden will not, absolutely will not take on the progressives when it comes to drilling in America. He would rather go prostrate himself in Saudi Arabia and completely reverse himself on his approach to the Saudis, hypocritically, before he takes on the progressives,'' Waltz said.

''Number two: Here's the really bad part nobody is talking about. There are still hundreds of billions of dollars in the Treasury's pipeline going out to agencies that they haven't spent yet,'' he added.

Waltz specifically mentioned the $1.9 trillion allocated from Biden's America Rescue Plan, as well as COVID infrastructure and a record budget.

''So, that money is going to be pouring into our system for years to come. And one of the things Republicans have got to do when we take over is claw some of that money back out of the Treasury that's still sitting there unspent and give it back to the taxpayer,'' he explained.

Waltz said the current Democratic strategy was to blame everyone else but themselves, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Donald Trump, Republicans, and the American people.

''What they can buy last year is way more than now what they can buy this year,'' Waltz said of normal Americans. ''Americans are going backward in their lives. And yet, it's everybody else's fault except theirs [Democrats'].''

Waltz is seeking reelection in Florida's 6th Congressional District, which is being redistricted before the election, according to Florida Politics. The state's GOP primary is set for Aug. 23.



