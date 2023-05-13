×
Rep. Mace to Newsmax: 'Tip of the Iceberg' So Far in Biden Probe

Saturday, 13 May 2023 01:56 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., says the revelations coming out of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into President Joe Biden are just the "tip of the iceberg."

"We are just getting started," Mace said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "America Right Now."

"We've had less than 100 days of subpoena power. The FBI, clearly, and DOJ are not doing their job. We need to make sure that we provide as much evidence as possible, and do, if it requires, a referral to the DOJ since we cannot press charges. We need to follow the facts where they lead us."

Mace goes on to highlight that matters once referred to as "Russian disinformation" by members of the media, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken tapping former Deputy Director of the CIA, Mike Morell, to create a letter discounting the laptop story, "all of that ... turns out to be true."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., says the revelations coming out of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into President Joe Biden are just the "tip of the iceberg."
Saturday, 13 May 2023 01:56 PM
