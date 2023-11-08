Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Likely to 'Lawyer Up' to Hide Truth

President Joe Biden will likely "lawyer up because he doesn't want the truth to come out" regarding his family's business dealings, said Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

"We have subpoenaed bank records from Biden family members eight separate times, and all eight times we found more foreign money flowing into the Biden syndicate — every single time," Fallon said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"They have several bank accounts in their personal name. And, of course, we all know that they have dozens of shell companies," he added.

"Honest people that are doing honest business don't do these kinds of things, and we also know what kinds of services they provide. We still don't know what the Bidens did — although, we do, which is influence peddling and selling access. So, yeah, I can't wait to see what comes from these subpoenas. But also, I think ultimately Joe Biden is going to lawyer up because he doesn't want the truth to come out."

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Hunter Biden, the president's son; James Biden, the president's brother; and their business associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions before the panel.

"The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence-peddling schemes. Now the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," said Rep. Jim Comer, the committee chair.

"Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family's business schemes, bank records don't lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

