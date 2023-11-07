×
Tags: joe biden | panic | poll | 2024 election | donald trump | john mclaughlin | swing states

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Biden 'Panicking' After NYT Poll

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 10:15 PM EST

Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax that the "Biden people" are "panicking" after The New York Times revealed that five out of six swing states are bending for former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to "Eric Bolling The Balance," McLaughlin says that per his usual early morning, when a poll is released, and political operatives call in asking, "'What's wrong with CBS? What's wrong with The New York Times?'" or "'What's wrong with CNN?'" in this instance, he notes, "there's nothing wrong with [the polls]. Now they all have Trump ahead."

But "what's going on is that the Biden people are panicking. And it's something we've been seeing in our national poll.

"There is a Biden 2020 voter who has switched to Donald Trump."

McLaughlin says that such a voter spans a wide demographic, ranging from working-class types, those concerned about the southern border, college graduates, African Americans, Hispanics, and the general populous who is tired of inflation.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 November 2023 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

