John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Biden 'Panicking' After NYT Poll

Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax that the "Biden people" are "panicking" after The New York Times revealed that five out of six swing states are bending for former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to "Eric Bolling The Balance," McLaughlin says that per his usual early morning, when a poll is released, and political operatives call in asking, "'What's wrong with CBS? What's wrong with The New York Times?'" or "'What's wrong with CNN?'" in this instance, he notes, "there's nothing wrong with [the polls]. Now they all have Trump ahead."

But "what's going on is that the Biden people are panicking. And it's something we've been seeing in our national poll.

"There is a Biden 2020 voter who has switched to Donald Trump."

McLaughlin says that such a voter spans a wide demographic, ranging from working-class types, those concerned about the southern border, college graduates, African Americans, Hispanics, and the general populous who is tired of inflation.

