×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | oil | gas | saudiarabia

Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Biden 'Out of Touch,' Gas Prices 'Doubled'

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Saturday, 16 July 2022 02:12 PM EDT

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden for being "out of touch" when it comes to the concerns of the American people, citing that under his administration, gas prices have "doubled."

"I have never met a president or an administration that is so out of touch with the American people," McClain stated in her "Saturday Agenda" appearance. "I mean, seriously, gas prices have doubled, under Joe Biden in this administration."

"We were energy independent under the last administration with President Trump — energy independent. Now we are going overseas and asking Saudi — begging Saudi for oil — which I believe the reports that I heard was they really can't produce any more oil. Why don't we start drilling oil on American soil, which is cleaner and will help our economy?"

Last week, Biden wrote an op-ed to The Washington Post explaining his reasoning for making his trip to Saudi Arabia. But there was no mention of energy diplomacy being an imperative on the presidential to-do list. Instead, the op-ed focused on Biden's desire to "strengthen a strategic partnership" in the Middle East regarding human rights.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden for being "out of touch" when it comes to the concerns of the American people, citing that under his administration, gas prices have "doubled."
joe biden, oil, gas, saudiarabia
233
2022-12-16
Saturday, 16 July 2022 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved