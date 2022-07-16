Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Biden 'Out of Touch,' Gas Prices 'Doubled'

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden for being "out of touch" when it comes to the concerns of the American people, citing that under his administration, gas prices have "doubled."

"I have never met a president or an administration that is so out of touch with the American people," McClain stated in her "Saturday Agenda" appearance. "I mean, seriously, gas prices have doubled, under Joe Biden in this administration."

"We were energy independent under the last administration with President Trump — energy independent. Now we are going overseas and asking Saudi — begging Saudi for oil — which I believe the reports that I heard was they really can't produce any more oil. Why don't we start drilling oil on American soil, which is cleaner and will help our economy?"

Last week, Biden wrote an op-ed to The Washington Post explaining his reasoning for making his trip to Saudi Arabia. But there was no mention of energy diplomacy being an imperative on the presidential to-do list. Instead, the op-ed focused on Biden's desire to "strengthen a strategic partnership" in the Middle East regarding human rights.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!