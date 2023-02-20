Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Why Did Biden Go to Ukraine, Not Ohio?

How can President Joe Biden go to a non-NATO ally such as Ukraine and not go to the scene of an environmental catastrophe in the United States, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz asked on Newsmax.

"Look, it was a gutsy move by Biden," Fleitz told "American Agenda" on Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv. "It certainly is going to be good for the morale — the people of Ukraine, but I think it was deeply irresponsible when we have concerns at home."

Fleitz noted, "Ukraine is not a strategic interest to the United States, and it is not a NATO member."

"I think Zelenskyy should have met Biden somewhere else rather than Biden taking the risk of going into the country," Fleitz continued. "And how can Biden go to Ukraine when he won't go to the southern border, and he won't go to East [Palestine, Ohio]?

As Biden was departing the country that elected him president, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was telling the German news outlet Die Welt in a piece published Monday that, if China supports Russia in the war, it would mean World War III.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war," Zelenskyy said. "In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible.

"Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that."

Ukraine not being a NATO member does not matter, according to University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer, because the war in Ukraine was about making the U.S., and Europe in part, a unipolar hegemony — or put another way: There was a clear path to World War III in the West's attempt to maintain its position as a world superpower.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!