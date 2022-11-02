×
Tags: joe biden | national security

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Biden's Mental State Threatening National Security

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:36 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's declining mental state threatens the "safety and security of the American people," Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Steube says Biden's cognitive ability "is a threat to the safety and security of the American people, and the mainstream media is not going to call it out because they're all left-wing and progressive."

The congressman continued adding that "everyday you're seeing some type of flub like this. Sometimes when he's reading a teleprompter he can't even get it right."

In November of last year, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in a six-page report, stated that Biden is "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

But speaking on the president's mental state, Steube said, "I don't know if he knows he's lying," and if he doesn't think anyone will call him out on it, "or he really believes his lies are factual and just spouts completely inaccurate information? Either way, it's not good for the commander-in-chief of America, who's in charge of nuclear codes and all the things that goes with being president of the United States ..."

During an appearance on "Megyn Kelly" three months ago, famed TV physician Dr. Drew Pinsky questioned if the president, who he supsects is experiencing mental decline, was in charge of making decisions for the United States.

At the beginning of Biden's presidency, Pinsky said, "people were accusing him of dementia, Parkinson's, and this, and I thought 'no, I really didn't see any evidence of that.' Maybe some minimal cognitive change, but I really saw just normal aging."

But as Pinsky added, pointing to Biden's current state, "it begs the issue, and if you notice a lot the rhetoric coming out of the White House is addressing this issue, which begs the issue: Who is making the decisions? Who is really doing the analysis here? And how are these decisions being made with someone who is maybe not processing the way we would like him to?"

"And they've started trying to get ahead of that. I've heard a lot of stuff coming out, people saying, 'oh, he's sharp as ever; he's making great decisions; he asks great questions.'"

"I don't know if that's true or not," Pinsky commented. "Doesn't seem right; doesn't seem like he would be."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:36 PM
