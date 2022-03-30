Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden's Remarks Pose Risk to National Security

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, asserted on Newsmax that President Joe Biden is acting as a national security risk by discussing information otherwise thought to be classified.

Speaking about comments Biden made suggesting the United States would send troops to Ukraine, Fallon told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that "when I get classified briefings, I don't talk about the classified briefings."

"Joe Biden, when he opens his mouth: insert foot!" the congressman added. "It's unbelievable! Whatever we are doing to help the Ukrainians, Joe Biden doesn't need to be that specific and alert the Russians."

According to a Fox News report, while speaking to an audience of U.S. troops in Poland, Biden suggested they would be in Ukraine soon — a scenario that other U.S. officials have repeatedly ruled out.

"You're going to see when you're there," Biden said, "some of you have been there — you're going to see women, young people, standing in the middle, in front of a damn tank, saying, 'I'm not leaving,'"

After the statement, a White House spokesperson replied that "the president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position."

But in an apparent attempt to save face, Biden on Monday told reporters he was "talking about helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland," another point that several U.S. officials have repeatedly ruled out.

Fallon said: "We know that we need to give [Ukranians], provide them, with a lot of asymmetrical aid, humanitarian assistance and, of course, military assistance. And [Biden] should probably leave it at that. But Joe just ... Joe don't know when to shut his mouth."

