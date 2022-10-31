×
Tags: joe biden | midterms | 2022

Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Has Turned America Into a 'Nightmare'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 09:34 PM EDT

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who is currently running for reelection in the midterms, told  Newsmax that President Joe Biden's performance has been so poor that not even Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman wants him campaigning for him.

On Monday, Mace spoke with "Eric Bolling: The Balance." Bolling prompted the South Carolina congresswoman by stating that "Obama is now campaigning for Fetterman and other Democrats. Meanwhile, President Biden, no one seems to want that guy near their race."

Mace responded, stating, "well, it is Halloween, and everything Biden has done to this country has been a nightmare for businesses, for working families. Everything that he's done has been on the wrong side of the issue."

