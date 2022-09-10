Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Americans Could See 9/11 Repeat

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Americans will wake up one day and "unfortunately a good possibility we repeat" what happened Sept. 11, 2001, if the Biden administration continues to ignore what is happening in Afghanistan.

"Twenty-one years ago is when 9/11 happened, and I would say up until a few months ago we were much safer, and I do believe that, but if we continue to go down that path and ignore what's happening in Afghanistan because of political purposes, which is what the Biden administration is doing, we're going to wake up one day and, unfortunately, a good possibility we repeat what had happened on 9/11 — maybe not exactly like that, but they're going to attack us on our soil because that's their alternate goal," Mullins told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

Mullin said the U.S. was never intended to completely withdraw from Afghanistan, but the Biden administration's "disastrous" withdrawal last year has put Americans in danger.

"That created another safe haven for al-Qaida and the Taliban to work," Mullin said.

"And that is going to make us a lot less safe than what we are today."

Despite Taliban assurances that Afghan soil would not be used against the security of any country, Mullin said their words "mean nothing."

"It's their actions that you have to pay attention to," he said. "Even in their religion it's permissible to lie if it's ... in the good of Allah to be able to push forth their Muslim goals. I'm not trying to say that in a hateful way; I'm just saying read the Quran and you'll see that.

"Their words mean nothing at this point, and we see what's already happening. We see the leader of al-Qaida be taken out; we know there's a lot of different cells working and taking safe haven in Afghanistan. We were never intended to completely withdraw; we were always going to try to maintain some type of overall watch with Bagram Air Force base to begin with. It's the disastrous withdrawal that put us in this situation.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!