Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Look Into Dems' Claim Biden Was Fine

Democrats' claim that Joe Biden was fine while he was president is "something we need to look into as well, because they told us all along that he was just fine," says Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

"And obviously, he's not," Jordan told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"And of course, we're thinking about the former President Biden and his family. You know, I think probably just about every American family has had to deal with some kind of cancer in their family. And it's a tough situation. So, our prayers are with him.

"But yeah, this is one more example of them not being square with us. And frankly, we probably shouldn't be surprised. It's sort of how the whole Biden administration operated for the entire four years," he added.

Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis was announced Sunday.

The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what's known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9, and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

