Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: US May Not Get Reputation, Deterrence Back

President Joe Biden was forced to respond to Iranian proxies' aggression and killing of three Americans in the Middle East, but this might not be enough to restore the U.S. reputation and military deterrence, according to national security expert Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

"This was a significant use of air power and U.S. missiles, and the goal here, I think, is to reestablish deterrence, and the administration is playing catch up," Fleitz told Saturday's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"It hasn't responded significantly to over 160 attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and in Syria, the striking of Houthi rebels obviously haven't been working, since we have attacked them 12 times.

"And I'm worried that we gave advanced warning that this was coming. The administration talked about this for a week."

As Iranian-backed proxies appeared to warn the U.S. against further escalatory strikes — despite the U.S. saying Friday's 85 strikes were merely the beginning — the message might not have gotten across, Fleitz told co-hosts Michael Grimm and Sarah Williamson.

"I hope it was substantial enough that these groups got the message that the U.S. is serious, but I have to say it: I'm skeptical," Fleitz said. "And it you know, once you lose your reputation, once we lose deterrence, it's hard to get it back."

This level of response by the Biden administration should have come long ago to keep deterrence and U.S. superiority in the Middle East, Fleitz continued.

"I actually don't think it's going to shift the way it's playing out unless there's a real change in the way these proxy groups view of the United States in this conflict," he said. "We had 160 attacks on American bases, and this should have been a significant U.S. response 159 attacks ago.

"This went on too long."

While Biden needs an act of Congress to attack Iran, the Trump-era "maximum pressure" campaign on the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror must be restored, Fleitz concluded.

"Iran is the head of the snake here," Fleitz said. "I don't want us to attack Iran without a vote in Congress, but there's a lot we can do against Iran. Let's reestablish maximum pressure sanctions. Let's enforce oil sanctions.

"Iran is at least $80 billion richer under this administration because Biden administration has refused to enforce oil sanctions. Why is that? Let's stop giving Iran sanctions waivers. We gave them a $10 billion sanctions waiver in November.

"Let's use every tool of diplomacy, every tool available to address this before we talk about attacking Iran."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com